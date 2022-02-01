OFFICIAL: ‘ Thank You For Everything’ —Arsenal Bid Farewell To Aubameyang

Premier League giants Arsenal have officially announced the departure of former skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners who confirmed Aubameyang’s exit on their official website on Tuesday night, disclosed that the Gabonese forward left by mutual consent.

After four years at Arsenal, Aubameyang joined Barcelona and has since had his first training session with Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Commenting on Aubameyang’s exit, Arsenal wrote:”Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual agreement.

“Auba joined us from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018/19. He scored both goals in the 2020 FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and scored again at Wembley as we won the FA Community Shield against Liverpool at the start of last season.

“Auba has been our captain for the past two-and-a-half seasons and made 163 appearances, scoring 92 goals in all competitions.

“The 32-year-old was named African…



Source: Complete Sports

