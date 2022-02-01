Senegal Must Expect A Tough Battle Against Burkina Faso –Cissé

Senegal coach, Aliou Cissé, has predicted a ‘big battle’ when his side faces Burkina Faso in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Cisse also warned Senegal players, including Sadio Mane and Nampalys Mendy, who won the man of the match award against Equatorial Guinea, not to get carried away after beating the Nzalang Nacional 3-1 on Sunday.

“We have had a very difficult start to our preparations, but we worked well afterward and today we are gaining momentum. We must not get carried away because against Burkina Faso, it will be a big battle.

We played a hard-fought game against a good Equatorial Guinean team. We had the mentality to score three goals.

“We must congratulate the opposing team who were technically capable of creating problems for us. We must remember a good victory tonight, synonymous with qualifying for the semi-finals.

The winner between Senegal and Burkina Faso will face either Egypt or Cameroon in the final.

