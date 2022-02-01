Stewart Describes Aribo As Premier League Class

Former Rangers star Greg Stewart has described Joe Aribo as Premier League class and that he would not be surprised if he eventually leaves for the English topflight.

Despite a disappointing 3-3 draw at Ross County which saw Rangers’ lead at the top cut down to just two points, Aribo was impressive for Giovanni van Bronckhorst men.

The midfielder provided the assist for Rangers’ opener scored by Manchester United on loan forward Amad Diallo.

And speaking on Aribo’s possible move to the Premier League, Stewart said:“Does it surprise me that teams want to sign Joe? Absolutely not. Nothing surprises me with Joe to be honest,” Stewart was quoted on dailyrecord.co.uk.

“I’ve seen him close up and know what he can do.

“And for me, he can only get better and better.

“Joe has the ability to score goals, create chances and dominate a midfield. He can play in a variety of positions – I even remember him…