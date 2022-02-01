Stoke City Sign Maja On Loan From Bordeaux

Championship side Stoke City have signed Nigeria striker Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux.

The Potters confirm Maja’s signing on transfer deadline day, disclosing that the loan move is for remainder of the season.

The statement from Stoke read:”Stoke City have completed the deadline day signing of Josh Maja on loan from Bordeaux, bringing their tally of arrivals during the January window to five.

“The 23-year-old Nigerian international striker will spend the remainder of the 21/22 season on loan at the bet365 Stadium, subject to international clearance.

“He follows Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace in joining Michael O’Neill’s first-team squad this month.”

Maja launched his first-team career with Sunderland, scoring 16 goals in 41 league appearances which brought him to the attention of Bordeaux.

He joined the French club in January 2019 and scored 12 goals in 52 appearances.

He spent the second of last season on loan…