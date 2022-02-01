Van De Beek: I’m Eager To Prove My Worth At Everton

New Everton signing, Donny van de Beek, has explained why he joined the club from Manchester United.

Van de Beek said he joined Everton on loan for the remainder of the season because he wants to help the club go up the Premier League table.

Everton is currently in the 16th position on the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard’s side had on transfer deadline day signed Van de Beek from Manchester United on loan.

“I want to show my qualities, my strengths, to the people in England – but especially the fans from Everton,” Van de Beek told Everton’s official website after the loan move was confirmed on Monday.

He added: “Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals.”

