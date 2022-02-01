Why Ghana Has What It Takes To Beat Nigeria

Former Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah has explained why he feels the Black Stars of Ghana have what it takes to beat Nigeria and secure qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The West African rivals will face off in the final qualifying round in late March with the winner progressing to the World Cup slated for November this year.





Herbert Mensah, former Asante Kotoko chairman

The Eagles are slight favourites going into the tie following a better AFCON 2021 outing compared to the Black Stars who crashed out in the group stage.

However, Mensah, who led Asante Kotoko for four years and now heads Ghana Rugby, is optimistic the Black Stars will overcome the Eagles.

“We need to look and build, say this was a disaster, we have Nigeria next, and we have a country that traditionally we beat or we frustrate. Do we have what it takes to beat Nigeria? I think we do.”

Ghana will host Nigeria for the…