8 Months After Breakup, Rashford Reunites With Childhood Girlfriend

Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has confirmed he is back with his girlfriend Lucia Loi after sharing new loved-up photos of them.

The England superstar, 24, was thought to have split from the university graduate in February last year after eight years together because of ‘lockdown pressures.

Confirming they are back together, Rashford uploaded several photos of them on holiday.

In one loved-up mirror selfie, the England ace wrapped his arm around his childhood sweetheart, while in another they were pictured together posing in a hotel room.

In his caption, the footballer wrote: ‘Through thick & thin’.

Marcus and Lucia met at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester.

Lucia has been seen supporting Marcus at football games over the years, including during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

 

Source: Complete Sports

