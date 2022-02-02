Adepoju Reacts To Aubameyang’s Move To Barcelona

Former Super Eagles midfield star Mutiu Adepoju has congratulated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on his move to Barcelona.

The LaLiga giants confirmed Aubameyang’s signing on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Also today, Arsenal announced that Aubameyang has left on mutual consent.

And reacting to Barcelona’s announcement on Twitter Adepoju, who played for LaLiga sides Real Sociedad and Racing Santander wrote on his own Twitter handle:”Welcome to the best league in the world. @Auba.”

During his four years at Arsenal, Aubameyang won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He was Premier League joint top scorer in the 2018-2019 season.

And in the 2019-2020 campaign he was named Arsenal Player of the Season.

