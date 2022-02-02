Alvarez’s Move To Man City Good For Argentina

Argentina national team boss Lionel Scaloni has spoken about Julian Alvarez signing for Manchester City.

The River Plate star signed for City on deadline day, but the 21-year-old will remain with his present club until July at the earliest.

Alvarez penned a five-and-a-half-year deal with City, and is seen as one of the future by City manager Pep Guardiola.

Argentina coach Scaloni said during a recent press conference: “We don’t value where he is going to play, but his performance. We are happy for him. He is a boy who can contribute to us, as a striker and in other positions.

“It is clear that City is going to one of the best clubs and will meet the best. When you are good and play with the best, you are even better.

“It will only grow and it is very positive for Argentine football that it sticks such a jump.”

