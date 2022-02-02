Alves Excluded From Barcelona’s Europa League Squad

Dani Alves has been excluded from Barcelona’s Europa League squad with new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore making the cut.

The LaLiga giants were forced into making a decision on Alves who became the first signing of the Xavi Hernandez.

The club then confirmed the arrival of the Brazilian before completing the signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Barca were not finished there in the January transfer window as they secured the loan signing of La Masia graduate Adama Traore from Wolves before clinching the signing of Aubameyang.

That quartet of arrivals has transformed Xavi’s Barcelona, but let them with a dilemma over their European squad – as one of the new signings had to be excluded from the squad.

Xavi has to prepare his side for the Europa League knockout stages after the club crashed out of the Champions League group stage.

In December, Xavi pledged that the club will return to the level of Europe’s elite in a year from now and…