Athletico Bilbao Will Make Life Difficult For Real Madrid –Lekue

Athletic Bilbao fullback Iñigo Lekue insists they’re capable of beating Real Madrid tonight.

Athletic meet Real in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

“We’re one home game away from getting to the Copa semi-finals for a third consecutive year,” Lekue told the media at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“I’m sure it will be an unforgettable night for Athletic.”

Real Madrid currently top LaLiga Santander having only lost twice in the competition all season. What’s more, despite pushing Los Blancos hard, Athletic are without a win from the four fixtures they’ve played in the 2021/22 campaign. Nonetheless, Lekue is confident the Lions can cause an upset at The Cathedral.

“We know that we’ll have to be at our best,” Lekue said. “If we have all our fans behind us as well, we’ll be close to achieving our goals.

“The LaLiga games against them were very tight. We lacked luck in front of goal both at the Bernabéu and at San Mamés.

“Now we’re in a…