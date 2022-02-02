Burkina Faso Target Senegal Upset In First Semi-Final

The Stallions of Burkina Faso will look to create an upset when they take on star-studded Senegal side in tneir semi-final clash at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Tuesday .

Kamou Malo’s side started the competition with a 2-1 defeat to hosts Cameroon, but have since recovered and are targeting a place in Sunday’s final at the Olembe Stadium.

This will be the Stallions third appearance in the semis in the past nine years (adding to 2013 and 2017).

And the Burkinabe’s presence at the sharp end of the tournament has an even greater significance given the country’s recent military coup, as explained by coach Kamou Malo.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay homage to the people who despite everything stay strong,” Malo said after their win over Tunisia.

“I would like to believe our team is the mirror image of those people… we will stay strong in spite of…