CAF Rejects Ghana Venue Change For Super Eagles Clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have turned down Ghana Football Association’s request to name a new venue for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

The GFA is seeking to move the game from the Cape Coast Stadium to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

The Cape Coast Stadium is set to host Ghana’s independence day celebration on March 6.

CAF rejected the request stating that it fell outside the time allowed for such and as a result the match is confirmed for the Cape Coast Stadium.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022 preliminary competition regulations in its article 21 venues, kick-off times and training sessions stipulates that “The venues of matches shall be set by the host association and/or by the confederation, as applicable, and the matches may only be played in stadiums that have been inspected and approved by the confederation concerned. The opponents and the FIFA general secretariat shall be notified by the host…