Eagles Must Be Careful In Their Approach Against Ghana –Tijani

Former Nigerian midfielder, Tijani Babangida has urged the Super Eagles to be more careful in their approach ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana slated for March.

Tijani made this assertion on the backdrop of their performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria crashed out in the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ghana were eliminated from the Group stages after finishing bottom of their group without a victory.

In an interview with Completesports.com, Tijani stated that the battle of the two West Africans always bring out the best from both teams.

However, he noted that the Super Eagles would have learnt from their AFCON mistakes and want to change the narrative against the Black Stars of Ghana.

“There is no doubt that the upcoming clash between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will be a tough battle for both teams considering the rivalry between them,’ Tijani, a former member…