I’m Well Prepared For Tottenham Challenge

Dejan Kulusevski says he joins Tottenham well prepared.

Kulusevski has joined Spurs on an 18 month loan from Juventus with the option to buy.

The Swede already has vast amounts of experience for someone who is still only 21 years of age. Having left home before his 16th birthday to pursue a path to the top in Italy, he’s played plenty of football in Serie A, the Champions League, the Coppa Italia – which he won with Juventus in 2020/21 – and even the Euro 2020 finals with Sweden last summer.

“I think I have everything to do very well here,” he said. “I’ve been at some teams in Italy, I’ve had a lot of different coaches, learned a lot from them, had a lot of players around me so I think I’m ready for the Premier League at this age and I can’t wait to play.

“At 15-and-a-half I moved to Atalanta in Bergamo. It was very hard, I missed my family so much, I still do these days, but at that age if I didn’t have the friends I had, it would be more difficult. I…