Maja Thrilled To Seal Stoke City Move

Josh Maja is looking forward to a long-term future at Stoke City after linking up with the Championship club on loan from Girondis Bordeaux.

Maja joined Stoke City on deadline day and the Potters have an option to make the deal with Bordeaux permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old wants to score the goals until then to make sure it happens.

“I heard of the interest in the early days of January. It was a bit of a surprise because I haven’t had any interest from Stoke previously at Sunderland, Fulham or at Bordeaux and to get that was a blessing. Any interest from a club as big as this is a blessing,’Maja told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy to be here and hopefully I can show the fans, the manager, the players what I’m capable of doing.

“It was ambition and the admiration that the coaching staff have for me here (to persuade me to come). They showed a big interest and they did a very good job of convincing me to take the opportunity come here.



