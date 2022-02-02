NPFL: Rivers United, Remo Stars Stay Unbeaten; 3SC Thrash Heartland

Rivers United and Remo Stars maintained their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League after picking a win and draw in Wednesday’s matchday 10 fixtures, reports Completesports.com.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt , Rivers United defeated Dakkada 2-1.

The hosts’ top scorer Isaq Rafiu bagged a brace in the game, while Emmanuel Anyaosi was on target for Dakkada.

Second placed Remo Stars held Kano Pillars to a 0-0 draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Plateau United moved to third position on the log following a 1-0 away win against Enugu Rangers.

Buhari Ibrahim scored the decisive goal for Abdu Maikaba’s men on five minutes.

Holders Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by Kwara United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Stephen Chukwude put the home team ahead on 18 minutes, while Samad Kadiri equalised for Kwara United 20 minutes from time.

Eight-time champions Enyimba lost 2-1 against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

Victor Mbaoma gave…