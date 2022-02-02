Peseiro Thumbs Up Nigeria’s AFCON Performance

Jose Peseiro has shared his thoughts on Nigeria’s performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions made a promising start to the competition winning all three group games against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

The West Africans however suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the second round.

Peseiro was expected to take charge of the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana after he was announced new substantive head of the team on the eve of the AFCON.



It remain uncertain if he will be on the bench against the Black Stars following the clamour for interim manager Augustine Eguavoen to get the job on a full -time basis.

That has however not discourage Peseiro from sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance in Cameroon.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is a very strong competition between strong teams,…