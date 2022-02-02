Petit Backs Arsenal’s Decision To Allow Aubameyang Join Barcelona

Arsenal hero Emmanuel Petit has backed the Gunners decision to allow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join Spanish giant, Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Recall that Aubameyang joined Barcelona on deadline day on Monday after his contract was cancelled by the Premier League club.

However, in an interview with Gambling.com., the France international said that it was a right call for the Gunners to have allowed the Gabon striker join Barcelona.

“Mikel Arteta did exactly what everyone expected with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Petit told Gambling.com.

“I don’t want to show disrespect for Aubameyang, because I believe he is a great player. But, for the last few months he hasn’t been himself.

“Something has changed in his mind. I don’t know if it’s related to the club, the manager or the way he is living in his private life. But we were not seeing the same Aubameyang that we saw a couple of years ago.

“I believe Arteta made the right decision on Aubameyang and…