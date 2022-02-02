Sadjo, David Emerge Winners In Second Edition Of Marathon Series

The second edition of the community marathon series tagged Lekki 10km road Race saw a repeat of the first edition winners repeating their winning feat.

Ismael Sadjo of Cross River state and Joy Abiye David of Ondo State made it back to back victories in the second edition of the Community Marathon Series which took place over the weekend in Lagos.

Sadjo breasted the tape first in the male category of the Lekki 10km Road race, while David won the female event.
Joy Abiye David, winner in the female category

Sadjo, who was listed as an elite runner, after the success he recorded at the Festac 10km road race, took the lead from the 2km spot of the race and held on to claim a cash prize of one million naira.

Paul James emerged as the first runner-up while Francis James bagged the second runner-up position.

David of Ondo State picked the ultimate prize in the female category in a time of 35 minutes 24 seconds,…



Source: Complete Sports

