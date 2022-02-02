Trending On Complete Sports 02.02.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Eguavoen Defends Okoye, Iwobi; Frowns At Fans’ Abuse

✅ https://www.completesports.com/eguavoen-defends-okoye-iwobi-frowns-at-fans-abuse/

OFFICIAL:‘Thank You For Everything’ —Arsenal Bid Farewell To Aubameyang

✅https://www.completesports.com/official-thank-you-for-everything-arsenal-bid-farewell-to-aubameang/

‘Anybody Can Be Beaten By That Goal’ — Omeruo Defends Okoye After Super Eagles AFCON Exit

✅https://www.completesports.com/anybody-can-be-beaten-by-that-goal-omeruo-defends-okoye-after-super-eagles-afcon-exit/

Tunisia Sack Coach After AFCON Exit

✅ https://www.completesports.com/tunisia-sack-coach-after-afcon-exit/

Egypt Surpasses Nigeria, Sets New AFCON Record After Win Vs Morocco

✅