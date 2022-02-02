Ubido Begs Heartland N7.45m Own Entitlement To Bury Mother

Julius Ubido, a former Captain of Heartland FC has gone down on his knees pleading with the Naze Millionaires to pay him his outstanding N7.45m entitlement that accrued during his 13-year service to the two-time CAF Champions League losing finalists, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The midfielder who spent thirteen seasons with club which he later captained for four years, exclusively told Completesports.com that the money would be of immense help to him in his current ‘trying moment’ following the death of his 83-year-old mother, late Mrs Anna Ubido who passed on on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.

Ubido, 37, revealed that adores Heartland FC, hence has held back the urge to drag the five-time Nigerian top flight league champions to the League Management Company, LMC, or the Industrial Court.

Ubido joined Heartland in 2007 and was eased out at the close of the 2018/2019 campaign. He later took his career to his home state team, Warri Wolves.

Giving a…