Arteta Was My Biggest Problem At Arsenal –Aubameyang

Barcelona signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang signed for Barca on Monday after being released from his contract by the Gunners.

Aubameyang said: “I think the problem was only with him [Arteta] and he made the decision.

“I can’t say much, he wasn’t happy and that’s it. It happened like that. He wasn’t very happy, I stayed very calm and that’s it.

“They were difficult months but I think that’s how football is sometimes.

“For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer.”

Aubameyang has signed a deal to 2025 with the Catalans.

