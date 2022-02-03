Cole Becomes Iwobi’s First-Team Coach At Everton

Former England and Chelsea star Ashley Cole is now Alex Iwobi’s first-team coach at Everton.

Everton confirm Cole’s appointment in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Cole joins from Chelsea’s academy and further strengthens boss Frank Lampard’s backroom team of assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, First-Team Coach Paul Clement, First Team Coach and Head of Performance Chris Jones and Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly.

Cole became a coach at Derby County after finishing his glittering playing career at the Rams, before following former Chelsea and England teammate Lampard to Stamford Bridge where he became an Academy Coach in October 2019.

In 2021, he took part in the launch of England Football Learning’s International Player to Coach (IP2C) programme, which works with former and current international players as they transition into coaching and management.





Source: Complete Sports