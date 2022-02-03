Costa Rica 2022: Falconets Battle Ready For Cameroon

Nigeria’s Falconets will look to avoid an upset when they take on Cameroon in the second leg, fourth round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022 this week.

The Falconets thrashed the Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate before seeing off Congo with a 4-0 first leg win but were held to a 0-0 first leg draw by Cameroon at Stade de la Reunification on 22 January, 2022.

The two-time world silver medalists are aiming for a 10th outing in Costa Rica and coach Christopher Danjuma insists his side will leave nothing to chance at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“We are preparing adequately and everyone expected is on the ground and doing great,” Danjuma exclusively told CAFOnline.com.

“We are in an excellent mood with everybody on fire because this is the chance to inch close to grabbing the U20 Women’s World Cup ticket and the mentality is to settle for nothing short of victory.



