Dangote Visits Revamped Moshood Abiola Stadium Pitch, Lauds Sports Minister’s Commitment To Sports Development

Billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote visited the newly renovated Moshood Abiola Stadium pitch, adopted by him under the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.

Dangote, whose company, Dangote Industries Group sponsored the rehabilitation of the

pitch, expressed satisfaction with the job done, as he was conducted round the pitch with the sprinklers working perfectly, and the two Digital score-boards beaming live.



In his remarks, Dangote assured the Sports Minister of his continued support. “You can be rest assured of our continued support. You can always knock on our doors. We shouldn’t allow our Stadia to collapse. Nigerians have a very strong love for Sports, so I think we need to complement Government’s efforts to ensure that everything works”, he added.

The Minister expressed appreciation to Dangote for accepting…