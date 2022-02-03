Despite Diaz’s Signing, Liverpool Still Short Of Striker

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says they’re still a striker short despite the arrival of Luis Diaz from Porto.

Aldridge insists the Reds still need to find a top class centre-forward.

He wrote for the Liverpool Echo: “The signing of Luis Diaz is certainly an exciting one.

“It is an area where myself and a lot of fans and myself agreed where back-up was required.

“Origi has done well for us over the years when coming on as a substitute but is unfortunately injured far too often. The same could be said for when Shaqiri was here.

“As for Minamino, you can’t knock him too much. But we still need more firepower.

“Even when Origi goes, it’s an area we need to work on in the summer as we rely on the main starters time and time again. We need to have good options from the bench.”

