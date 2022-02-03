Ghana FA, Sports Ministry Divided Over New Coach Ahead Eagles Clash Complete Sports

The Ghana Football Association and Ministry of Sports are at loggerheads over the choice of a new coach for the Black Stars, Completeaports.com reports.

The GFA are in the hunt for a new gaffer for the Black Stars after sacking Serbian Milovan Rajevac last week.

Former Newcastle United, Brighton and Norwich City manager Chris Hughton and former midfielder Otto Addo are two main contenders for the vacant position.

Hughton has the backing of the sports ministry, while Addo is highly favoured by top members of the Football Association.

With both sides seemingly taking an entrenched position on the matter, the possibility of a clash between the government and the FA cannot be ruled out.

The Black Stars will take on eternal rivals Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs next month.

