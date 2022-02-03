How Mourinho Banned Me From Man United Dressing Room

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals he was banned from the first team dressing room by Jose Mourinho.

The German was signed by Louis van Gaal, but failed to live up to expectations due to injury and a general lack of fitness.

Schweinsteiger was immediately sidelined from the team when Jose Mourinho took over in the summer of 2016, a year after Schweinsteiger had signed for United.

Speaking on Manchester United’s official podcast, the Bayern Munich and Germany legend said: “It was very strange on my birthday I came to the dressing room wanted to change but then someone told me I’m not allowed to go into the dressing room and I had to change in the dressing room and had to play with the second team.

“I was very hurt because no one was talking to me. Then I was speaking to Mourinho about it and he explained something to me something which I really did not understand and it had to do with the second injury that I got.

“My first injury I…