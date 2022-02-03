I Feel More Better At Chelsea Than Atletico Madrid –Saul

Saul Niguez says he’s feeling better about life at Chelsea after a difficult start.

The midfielder is on a straight season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

Saul told the club’s website: “The beginning wasn’t easy for me. I have changed my whole life, moving from Madrid, leaving Madrid with my family, changing language and culture, even the small things like driving on the other side of the road!

“Everything has changed – the stadium, team-mates, my whole life. The truth is it hasn’t been easy but I’m very grateful to my team-mates and the club for making it easier for me to adapt. My English is improving and everything is becoming a bit easier.

“Personally, I would like to have played more but I also understand that this team won the Champions League last season so it is difficult to get into the team. I feel good and every day I’m feeling better and prepared for when the head coach needs me.”

Saul also stated: “Yes, of course. Whenever I take a…