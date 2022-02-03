Ojeagbase, Odegbami 9 Others To Be Honoured

The Executive Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports, Pastor (Dr.) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, will receive an award during the 2022 Sportsville Special Recognition Awards which holds in Lagos on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

This year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Awards would take place at the prestigious Radisson Hotel on Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

According to the organisers, Pastor (Dr.) Ojeagbase is among the eleven prominent sports personalities who will be honoured in different award categories for their invaluable contributions to the development of Nigerian sports.

A Press Release signed by the CEO of Sportsville Communication Services Ltd, Frank Ilaboya, informed that former Nigeria international, Chief Segun Odegbami, and the current Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, are among the awardees at the 2022 Sportsville Special Recognition Awards.

Others include; Hon. Daniel Igali, Mr. Mike…