Watford Provide Update On Troost-Ekong, Etebo Ahead Burnely Clash

Premier League club Watford have provided update on Nigerian duo William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnely, reports Completesports.com.

Troost-Ekong has been away on international duty, while Etebo recently returned to full training after a spell on the sidelines as an result of injury.

Etebo picked up an injury after replacing compatriot Emmanuel Dennis in Watford’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United late September.

”William Troost-Ekong reported back to the London Colney training ground last week after Nigeria’s elimination, while Morocco pair Adam Masina and Imran Louza re-joined the squad yesterday and will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s trip to Burnley,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“After re-joining training, Peter Etebo (quad) is now doing some monitored work and will be further assessed over the coming days.”

Dennis is suspended for the Burnley fixture due to his sending off against…