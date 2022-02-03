Writing A Sports Career Resume: A Brief Guide

Sports is a booming industry. With people tuning in for live sporting events, as well as people paying to watch the action in person, there are a lot of things to come out of this lucrative business.

So, are you looking to join this booming industry? Well, you’re not alone!

In fact, you’ll be up against other job seekers looking to make a living in the sports industry. What’s a job seeker to do?

Writing a resume is one thing. But what about having to write something that can win you an interview in no time? Sounds tricky, right?

But don’t worry!

You can DEFINITELY write a killer resume that will not only grab sports companies’ attention, but also help you land that dream sports job! This brief guide will describe who can benefit from such a resume, and then list how you can build a sports career resume that’s eye-catching and effective in getting you that desired job in the sports industry.

Who Can Benefit From A Sports Career Resume?

“Many sports professionals…