Abdullahi Returns To Training After Injury-Induced Layoff

Shehu Abdullahi is back in full training with his Cypriot first division club Omonia after being sidelined with injury.

Abdullahi announced his return to full training on his Twitter handle on Friday.

The 28-year-old was one of several Super Eagles stars who missed this years Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, Samuel Kalu, Leon Balogun and Oghenekaro Etebo we’re all ruled out because of injuries.

But this will be good news for the Eagles as they get set to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

And commenting on his return to training, Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle:”I’m excited to return to full training. I appreciate your support and prayers. The love I got from the team management, coaching staff and my teammates was overwhelming.”

It would be recalled that the Eagles crashed out of the AFCON 2021 in the round of 16…