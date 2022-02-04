Aboubakar Blames Teammates For Semi-final Loss To Egypt

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon skipper Vincent Aboubakar has blamed his teammates after Thursday’s semi-final defeat to Egypt.

The Pharaohs edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 0-0 inside the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé.

Cameroon dominated the first half but failed to take advantage of some of the few chances they had.

And during the shootout, while Aboubakar scored Cameroon’s only goal, Egypt’s Abou Gabal made two saves before Clinton Njie struck his effort wide.

And speaking in his post-match press conference Aboubakar, who is still the top scorer with six goals, said individual play rather than collective play was their undoing.

“It’s a big disappointment,” he lamented.

“Cameroon organizes a CAN and is eliminated in the semi-finals. Everyone wanted to do what they want and here is the result today. When we play collectively, we do good things.”

The…