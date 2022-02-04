Chess Federation Appoints Working Committee

In a bid to reposition the federation for a better outputs, the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF) has announced the appointment of distinguished sports ambassadors for it working committee.

The Secretary General of NCF, Akinyele Oladapo in a statement on Thursday said that the appointment of the various members of 11 standing committee was from the resolution of its board.

“Following the resolution of the board of NCF, on the membership of various working committees, the individuals on the list have been appointed.

“They are to serve in the NCF working committees, while the official inauguration will hold via zoom meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 headed by the President of NCF, DIG Sani Mohammed.

“The Media And Publicity Committee have Odion Aikhoje as the Chairman, Femi Solaja as member, others are: Kunle Kasumu, Samson Ofubu, Jide Ogunsanwo, Ebenezer Bajela, John Fawole Oyeyemi, Babatunde Ogunsiku, and Awope Adebisi.

Also Read: Egypt Assistant Manager Wants CAF To Change AFCON…