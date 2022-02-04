Eagles Will Approach Ghana Game Like A Final –Collins

Super Eagles defender, Jamilu Collins believes that the 2021 AFCON disappointment will fire up the Super Eagles to shoot down Black Stars when they meet on March 23 and 29, respectively, for the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria faces Ghana in the playoff in March to determine which country would be among the five teams that will make it to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Both countries were eliminated from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.

In an interview with CKD Media, Collins stated that the players are determined to restore the dashed hope of football-loving Nigerians

“Honestly, it was so sad the way we crashed out of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon,” the Paderborn fullback told CKD Media.

“However, that is football. I strongly believe that better days are ahead for us.

“We are looking forward to the match against black stars come March and hopefully, the fans will smile again. We will approach the two legs like the…