Egypt Assistant Manager Wants CAF To Change AFCON Final Date

Egypt assistant manager Diaa El-Sayed has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to move the date of the Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Pharaohs booked a place in the final of the competition after edging out hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties on Thursday night.

It was the third time the North Africans will be involved in extra time in the competition.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will face the Terangha Lions of Senegal on Sunday.

El-Sayed however wants the game to be played on Monday.

“We are the only team that played 120 minutes in three consecutive games,”El-Sayed told a press conference after the game.

“The players are fully focused, they have a good base to build on, and we thank their clubs for that.

“Salah being the group leader gives the players a lot of positive energy as well.

“I believe Queiroz’s send-off was undeserved, I’d like to dedicate the win to both him and his assistant Roger de Sa.

“I don’t want to discuss refereeing mistakes or…