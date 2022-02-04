Fatigue Won’t prevent Egypt From Winning AFCON 2021

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austine Jay Jay Okocha believes the Pharaohs of Egypt will emerge champions of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal despite facing serious fatigue condition.

The Pharaohs beat Cameroon at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe on Thursday night to book a place in the final where they will face Senegal.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes as both teams failed to find the back of the net. Carlos Queiroz’s side beat Cameroon 3-1 in a penalty shootout.

Senegal made it to the final after defeating Burkina Faso 3-1 in the other semi-final tie on Wednesday.

However, Okocha believes these conditions will not stop the Pharaohs from winning the trophy.

“They have nothing to reserve. It’s just one game and they know that if they get it right they’ll go out of this tournament as winners,” Okocha said on Super Sports.

“So, I don’t think fatigue would be any problem. You know you’ve done so well to reach this stage and you’ve…