Greek Footballer Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest On The Pitch

A Greek footballer has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during a game where there was no defibrillator or ambulance at the stadium.

The player, Alexandros Lampis, was playing for the Greek third-tier team, Ilioupoli, when the tragedy occurred five minutes into the game.

The 21-year-old collapsed at the First Municipal Stadium during a match on Wednesday February .

The stadium is within a south-eastern suburb of the Greek capital Athens, but the ambulance did not arrive for 20 minutes, The Sun reports, and there was no way to resuscitate the stricken player at the ground.

The incident comes after the world watched in horror only eight months ago when Christian Eriksen collapsed suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest, while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

In that incident, Denmark’s team doctor, Morten Boesen, confirmed that the 29-year-old had gone into cardiac arrest on the pitch and was brought back through a combination of CPR and an electric shock…