Heartland Get N120m From Governor Uzodinma To Offset Players’, Officials’ Six-Month Salary Arrears

Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has released about N120m to enable Heartland offset a backlog of unpaid salaries to their players and officials, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The five-time Nigeria domestic top flight winners had been enmeshed in financial setback leading to unpaid arrears of six months contractual entitlents owed the players, coaches and management personnel.

The development had brought in its wake low spirit and dwindling performance on the part of the players as the club currently languish in the 19th position in the league table with seven points from a possible 30 points accruable from 10 matches.

Heartland have lost all five consecutive games, shipping in an embarrassing 12 goals while scoring just one. On matchday six, they surrendered the three points to Abia Warriors in Umuahia following a 1-0 defeat.

Their fortunes further plumated at home following an incredible 3-0 defeat by Coal City Flying Antelopes, Enugu…