India 2022: Olowookere Invites 35 Players To Camp For DR Congo

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has called 35 players to the camp of the U17 Girls’ National Team, Flamingos to begin preparations for next month’s 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Flamingos actually started a qualifying campaign for the championship two years ago, defeating their Guinean counterparts home and away, before the global coronavirus pandemic compelled world football –governing body, FIFA to jettison the process and forget the 2020 competition altogether.

However, just like it has done with the U20 Women’s World Cup, FIFA has retained the designated host nation for the 2020 event, India as host for the 2022 finals. The championship will hold 11th-30th October.

The Flamingos will start their campaign for this year’s finals when they play away to the U17 girls of DR Congo in Kinshasa on 6th March 2022. The return leg is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 19th March.





