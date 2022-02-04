No Automatic Shirt At Man United, Rangnick Warns Pogba

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has told Paul Pogba that it would be in the French star’s interest to play on a high level at the club.

Rangnick said the 28-year-old must put up a good performance against Middlesbrough and do everything to get into the first XI.

The World Cup winner is now in the final five months of his deal with the Red Devils and, after renewal talks broke down months ago, looks certain to leave Old Trafford this summer on a free transfer.

Rangnick said he has no problem about playing Pogba for the rest of the season despite his looming departure, adding that the midfielder must play well for himself in order to find good suitors when he decides to leave.

“His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up,” he said.

“It’s not only in the interest of us as a club, but it’s in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple…