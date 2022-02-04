Nwankwo Joins Mjallby From Nassarawa United

Top Swedish club Mjallby AIF have signed 18-year-old NPFL top scorer for season Silas Nwankwo from Nasarawa United.

The club made the announcement in a statement on their official website on Thursday.

Nwankwo signed a deal with the Swedish top flight side that will run till 2025.

In the 2020/2021 NPFL season, Nwankwo recorded 19 goals and provided eight assists to share the golden boot with Akwa United’s Charles Arshimene.

He is expected to make his debut for Mjallby against Akropolis in the Swedish Cup billed for Sunday, February 20.

