Peseiro Predicts Result For Cameroon Vs Egypt AFCON Semi-Final

Jose Peseiro is expecting a tough and exciting clash when hosts Cameroon and Egypt face each other in the second semi-final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday (today), reports Completesports.com.

The encounter is billed for the Olembe Stadium.

“Egypt vs Cameroon will be an amazing game, Cameroon are hosts, they have that advantage, but as you know, Egypt have a very strong team as well,”Peseiro was quoted by Kingfut.com.

“The team that makes fewer mistakes will win the game. I hope Egypt can put on a great show, like the one they put on the quarter-finals.

“Egypt have an organized team, Queiroz is doing well with the team, they are improving from one game to the next.

“When you have a superstar like Mohamed Salah on your team, you have to talk to him, he should be your way to establish a connection with the other players, especially when he’s the national team captain.”

