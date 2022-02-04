Salah, Mane To Clash In AFCON 2021 Final As Egypt Beat Cameroon On Penalties

Egypt defeated hosts Cameroon 3-1 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes to reach the final of this year’s AFCON.

The seven-time African champions now meet Senegal in the final on Sunday with Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane going head to head.

Cameroon had dominated the first half – Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui hitting the post in the pick of the chances – but let the game run away from them as Egypt took control of the tie.

However, despite a number of close efforts neither side could find the net in 120 minutes of action.

Egypt went into their second penalty shootout of AFCON 2021 – having also beaten the Ivory Coast on spot-kicks in the last 16 – without manager Carlos Queiroz, who was sent off in the 90th minute of normal time after receiving two quick yellow cards.

But his absence did the Pharaohs no harm as they eased through, scoring all three of their penalties.

Cameroon, meanwhile, saw two of their efforts saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed…