Why Salah Can’t Stop Senegal’s AFCON 2021 Title Dream

Senegal forward, Sadio Mane has disclosed that Mohamed Salah can’t prevent the Teranga Lions from winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.

Mane will lead the Senegalese against his Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah on Sunday.

Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to book their place in the final of the tournament which they are yet to win in their history.

Senegal came close in Cairo in 2019 but were beaten by Algeria and Mane, who will be up against another North African team in the 2021 final, believes “experience is a good asset.”

“We had a very difficult time but with our experience, we kept calm until we recovered the whole group.

“We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.

“There are a lot of leaders in this team because we have a lot of great players and a lot of mature players. Everyone is making a contribution so that the team can move forward,” the Liverpool forward told Super Sports.

