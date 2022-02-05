Abraham Hopeful Of Chelsea Return

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has hopes of eventually returning to Chelsea.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Abraham wants to ‘go home one day’ in a bid to conquer the Premier League.

His 17 goals and four assists in just 30 games for Jose Mourinho’s Roma certainly suggest he is worth the near £70m his boyhood club have the option to pay.

Roma though are playing it cool over the 24-year-old’s future.

The club’s sporting director Tiago Pinto was quizzed about Abraham’s release clause and the potential for a Premier League return in less than 12 months.

Pinto said this week: “It’s true, that clause does exist, but we are not worried.

“It’s only valid from 2023, but I am not concerned. I am happy because he is playing well and can get even better.”

