Arrizabalaga Emerges Hero As Chelsea Edge Plymouth

Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a late minute penalty as Chelsea edged past Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round after extra-time on Saturday.

The Blues have now qualified for the round of 16 of the oldest cup competition in the world.

Arrizabalaga guessed correctly and then stopped Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead, converting ex-Chelsea youth midfielder Jordan Houghton’s whipped free-kick.

Cesar Azpilicueta levelled via a fine backheel finish just before half-time, with Chelsea having hit the woodwork three times.

Both teams went into extra-time and Chelsea took a 2-1 ahead thanks to Marcos Alonso who strode onto Kai Havertz’ cutback.

And in another FA Cup tie, West Ham avoided a shock defeat against six-tier club Kidderminster Harriers, as they claimed a 2-1 win.

Declan…