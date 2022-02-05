Arrizabalaga Emerges Hero As Chelsea Edge Plymouth

By
Headliners
-
1


Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a late minute penalty as Chelsea edged past Plymouth 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round after extra-time on Saturday.

The Blues have now qualified for the round of 16 of the oldest cup competition in the world.

1xBit

Arrizabalaga guessed correctly and then stopped Ryan Hardie’s last-gasp spot-kick, after the Plymouth striker had been felled by Malang Sarr.

Macaulay Gillesphey headed Plymouth into an early lead, converting ex-Chelsea youth midfielder Jordan Houghton’s whipped free-kick.

AFCON 2022 Zabira

Also Read: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Indomitable Lions Eye First AFCON Bronze In 50 Years

Cesar Azpilicueta levelled via a fine backheel finish just before half-time, with Chelsea having hit the woodwork three times.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

Both teams went into extra-time and Chelsea took a 2-1 ahead thanks to Marcos Alonso who strode onto Kai Havertz’ cutback.

And in another FA Cup tie, West Ham avoided a shock defeat against six-tier club Kidderminster Harriers, as they claimed a 2-1 win.

Declan…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR