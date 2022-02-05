Cameroon Target First AFCON Bronze In 50 Years

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will hope to end the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on a high, when they take on Burkina Faso at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Cameroon’s charge for a sixth AFCON title came to an end on Thursday when they were beaten on penalties by Egypt following a goalless 120 minutes.

They will now have to pick themselves up and ease the pains of two days ago by defeating Burkina Faso to secure a podium finish.

But it might interest whoever cares to know that the first and only time Cameroon won an AFCON bronze was in 1972 when they hosted the tournament.

Cameroon thrashed Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo) 5-2 to clinch third place and land their first ever AFCON medal.

The last time they were involved in the bronze medal match was in 1992 where they lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

For Burkina Faso, they will also…